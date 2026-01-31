London Plans to Join EU's Defense Program

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/6802bc1c-f93e-4ee8-a7cf-72807977a658/conversions/2f8aa21c-9347-4d62-bc89-a34bd7faa430-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/6802bc1c-f93e-4ee8-a7cf-72807977a658/conversions/2f8aa21c-9347-4d62-bc89-a34bd7faa430-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/6802bc1c-f93e-4ee8-a7cf-72807977a658/conversions/2f8aa21c-9347-4d62-bc89-a34bd7faa430-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/6802bc1c-f93e-4ee8-a7cf-72807977a658/conversions/2f8aa21c-9347-4d62-bc89-a34bd7faa430-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

London has decided to return to negotiations on the EU's military fund, the Security Action for Europe (SAFE) program.

Bloomberg reports that the UK's Prime Minister has spoken in favor of Britain joining the fund, which is worth up to €150 billion.