London Plans to Join EU's Defense Program
Text by:Editorial office news.by
London has decided to return to negotiations on the EU's military fund, the Security Action for Europe (SAFE) program.
Bloomberg reports that the UK's Prime Minister has spoken in favor of Britain joining the fund, which is worth up to €150 billion.
Earlier, Brussels rejected London's request to finance British defense companies. The stumbling block then was the size of the initial contribution: the European Commission requested almost €7 billion, which London deemed unacceptable.