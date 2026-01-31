While Trump continues to dream of national security thanks to Greenland, Los Angeles has been engulfed in mass unrest.

Large demonstrations have erupted in the city against the actions of the Federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agency (FICA). The agency is being criticized for abuse of power, violations of the law, and brutality toward undocumented immigrants.

Protesters are expressing their discontent with acts of vandalism and attacks on government buildings. Los Angeles police initially attempted to contain the protesters with tear gas, but were forced to retreat due to the significant numerical superiority of the demonstrators.

Protest leaders are calling for a nationwide act of disobedience and a general strike, urging Americans to refrain from work, school, and shopping. Civil unrest in the United States appears to have reached a peak.