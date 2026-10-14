Louvre renovation and modernization could take up to 15 years

In an interview with Le Figaro, museum director Christophe Leribault stated that the renovation and modernization of the Louvre could take up to 15 years, TASS reports.

"As for the complete renovation, it will take between 12 and 15 years. However, I hope that the entrance via the Colonnade and the new exhibition halls will be operational in five to six years," he said.

According to him, the work will have to be carried out in stages, as it will take place within an active museum.

The project, valued at over €1 billion, entails creating a new main entrance, building a dedicated hall for Leonardo da Vinci’s "Mona Lisa" and new exhibition spaces, as well as modernizing technical systems and repairing the historic building—which experts have noted has been showing signs of age in recent years.

Christophe Leribault became the new director of the Louvre in February 2026. He succeeded Laurence des Cars following her resignation, which was prompted by a high-profile museum heist in October 2025 involving the theft of jewelry worth millions of euros.

In January 2025, French President Emmanuel Macron announced a museum renewal program titled "The Louvre's New Renaissance." Funding for the initiative was to be secured, in part, by raising ticket prices for tourists from non-EU countries.