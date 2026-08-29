Lukashenko: Belarus and Russia Will Overcome Difficulties Together

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on 29 August held talks with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin. At the Novo-Ogarevo residence near Moscow the heads of state discussed the most current questions of the bilateral agenda and not only that.

The day before, a review of Belarusian-Russian questions also took place in the government, where Alexander Lukashenko had a thorough conversation with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

Mutual trade of the Union State is showing record values; the countries cooperate across the entire spectrum of directions from deliveries to complex cooperative projects. Belarus renders its ally every kind of support and fulfills all obligations on time.

“For the taking of decisions there are practically no questions. The governments work well,” the head of the Belarusian state said.

Alexander Lukashenko stated that the trade turnover of Belarus and Russia is growing in the current year as well. “By at least 12 percent. We will surpass, and significantly, the level of last year in our trade turnover. It is pleasant that in this trade turnover a large place is occupied by modern electronics,” the Belarusian leader noted. “As for current questions, we sacredly fulfill all our agreements, starting from agriculture, foodstuffs, fuel.”

The President of Russia warmly greeted his Belarusian colleague: “I am very glad of our new meeting.”

“Not so long ago it seems we already saw each other, but, as I always say in such cases, the dynamics of our relations are such that all the time new and new moments appear to which one must pay attention, agree, and regulate,” the head of the Russian state said.

Vladimir Putin noted that the day before talks had taken place between Alexander Lukashenko and the head of the Russian government. “In the course of our today’s communication we will sum up certain results. If it is necessary to add and correct something, we will do precisely that,” he said.

In addition, on the agenda of the talks of the leaders of the two countries is cooperation on the international arena and the theme of strengthening the Union State. Russia and Belarus, as Vladimir Putin emphasized, work together on international platforms, including the UN, the CIS, the SCO, and others. “All this too, of course, will today be in the field of our attention,” Vladimir Putin noted.

Alexander Lukashenko gave a high assessment of the joint work of the governments. On the bilateral track there are no unresolvable questions; economic partnership is growing intensively. The leaders of the countries maintain an active political dialogue for an assessment of the situation both in economic terms and of the international situation and questions of security.