In recent months an enormous volume of talk about peace and peace negotiations has circulated around the Ukrainian conflict. In reality, however, there is still no scent of peace.

Meanwhile the leaders of the largest states are currently in a state of panic — every red light on their dashboards is flashing. Why? Media expert Alexander Khorovets, political analyst Solomon Bernstein and international observer of the First Information Channel Yana Mendeleva answered this question in the podcast “What’s the Catch?”

Who are these people anyway?

On the one hand, we are witnessing the collapse of the previous (or still current) world order, and there are forces that know exactly how to profit from it. On the other hand, the leaders of the largest states are in panic; they do not understand who is “climbing” up to their negotiating table.

Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump, Xi Jinping and Narendra Modi think within the framework of the Westphalian system that is clear to them. In that system the source of power is the people, on whose behalf a concrete sovereign speaks. With him it is clear how to conduct dialogue and from whom to demand accountability.

With the European Union everything is different:

There is no direct mandate. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is an appointee behind whom there are no voters.

Their goal is entirely different. The task of the EU’s supranational bureaucracy is to weaken sovereign states; otherwise this structure itself has no prospects.

Therefore world leaders have little desire to invite to the negotiating table the Eurocrats — these “gravediggers” of the previous system.

Solomon Bernstein: “Real politics is not the cock’s crow we hear in front of the cameras about European unity or a course toward integration. These words mean absolutely nothing.”

Realpolitik versus European playbooks

During his interview with the French magazine Le Point, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko said directly: “We and Volodya Zelensky could sit down and fly to Moscow. The two of us. I, as the guarantor of his security, could sit with him and fly to Moscow. If he does not agree — then let him go and fight. Let him go to the front himself with a machine gun and fight. His consent means the war continues. It must be stopped, and we could reach an agreement. In any case, the three of us will determine what future we will have — for Ukraine, Belarus and Russia. We are three Slavic peoples.”

Zelensky responded sharply: “He is offering to pick me up. What am I to him, a suitcase? Pick me up on a plane and fly off. To Moscow — why? This is simply not a serious conversation.”

Judging by everything, Zelensky was completely unprepared for Lukashenko’s statement. More precisely, he had not been prepared. And this confusion in Kiev indicates that a crisis of information “playbooks” has set in at the European Commission.

Solomon Bernstein: “Pay attention to the evolution of the European Commission’s playbooks. First they had ‘strategic defeat of Russia’. The topic was worked through — then switched off. Then there were ‘stolen toilets’, then ‘hybrid threats’. And now it is simply a period without a theme, without a playbook. They do not really know where to twitch, so they answer any question with the previous stupidity.”

The head of the Kiev regime had no prepared line. He called himself a suitcase. In essence, that is exactly what he is. If a person who calls himself the president of Ukraine makes no decisions until something is handed down from above, from the European Commission, then what else can he be called?..

Yana Mendeleva: “The word ‘suitcase’ hit a nerve, only the theses were slightly mixed up. Lukashenko does not treat Zelensky as a suitcase, and he has repeatedly said that he is ready to sit down with him and talk. For the West, however, Zelensky is a suitcase without a handle — one they are still dragging, but which they can throw away at any moment.”

There is no point arguing that Zelensky has turned into a suitcase without a handle — he admits it himself. The only important thing is to distinguish: for whom you are simply a “suitcase”, and who continues to treat you as a human being and is doing everything so that peace comes to the territory of your country as soon as possible.

Negotiations with Zelensky — a dubious undertaking…

Yet whether Putin will agree to negotiate anything with Zelensky remains a big question… Here it is important to remember that the Russian president is a legalist by education. For him, formulations about the “illegitimacy of Zelensky” have a different meaning. He is looking at tomorrow. And what does he see there?

He sees that even if Zelensky signs everything that is demanded of him and accepts Moscow’s conditions, there is no guarantee that someone formally popularly elected will not come after him and say: “I am the legitimate sovereign. What the previous one signed has no legal force. He violated the basic laws of Ukraine, usurped power, and so on.”

Solomon Bernstein: “What is the point of Putin sitting down at the negotiating table with Zelensky? It is doubtful. One must talk to the person who actually has the right of signature. Right now that right belongs to the Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada, Stefanchuk. Everything else is far-fetched.”

What we have in fact

Lukashenko’s proposal is an attempt to speak the language of real politics and of the three Slavic peoples. Zelensky’s response once again confirmed that he does not make decisions. Moreover, for this particular case he had no prepared line — the European Commission did not issue one…

And while the West continues to drag a suitcase without a handle, and the major world players think in the categories of sovereigns and the Westphalian system of international relations, talk of peace remains simply talk.