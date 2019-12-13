Lukashenko expresses condolences to family of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and people of UAE

Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, passed away today at the age of 74. A 40-day mourning period has been declared for this prominent Arab politician as a sign of mourning. Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan was the second President of the UAE and Commander-in-Chief of the UAE Armed Forces. He took office in 2004.



President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko expressed his sincere condolences to the relatives of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and to all the people of the UAE and sent them words of support. In a condolence message sent to Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Supreme Commander of the United Arab Emirates Armed Forces, the head of state said:



"A wise man devoted to his native country has passed away, who was a successor in the path of your father Sheikh Zayed and helped build the state institutions of the United Arab Emirates since the founding of the nation. Sheikh Khalifa will remain in our memory as an international leader who was always ready to extend a hand of friendship."



In a condolence message to Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the President stressed that Sheikh Khalifa will forever be remembered as a wise and caring leader whose tireless work helped the Emirates achieve balanced and sustainable development to ensure the welfare of its citizens and residents.



