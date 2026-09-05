Lunch in Moscow: Witkoff and Kushner Sit Down With Putin’s Envoy

Moscow has received the U.S. president’s negotiators, who arrived for talks on the Ukraine conflict. Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner sat down to a business lunch at a restaurant. They were joined by Kirill Dmitriev, special representative of the Russian president.

The Kremlin confirmed that Vladimir Putin will receive the American envoys today.

The Russian president has also instructed forces, from midnight and for three days, not to strike Kyiv. Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the pause is tied to the preparation and conduct of contacts there by American negotiators.

Axios reported earlier that Witkoff and Kushner met President Trump at the White House the day before to discuss the talks ahead.