Lvov celebrates Bandera's birthday with torchlight procession
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Further proof of the Kiev's regime's nature is the torchlight procession in Lvov. The same kind the Nazis staged in Germany. Ukraine has traditionally celebrated the birthday of Stepan Bandera, a man guilty of numerous war crimes, the leader of Ukrainian nationalists, and Hitler's accomplice. Hundreds of followers of this cannibalistic ideology line the streets, holding posters and banners of the Right Sector.
Ukrainian websites are mockingly commenting on the events: "Don't show it to the Poles," a reference to the Volyn massacre, during which Ukrainian nationalists slaughtered tens of thousands of Polish civilians. It's noteworthy that the West remains silent, as it needs Ukrainians as cannon fodder, not democratic values