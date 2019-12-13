PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Any point on the globe in 30 minutes - U.S. tests new nuclear weapon

The United States conducted a test launch of a hypersonic nuclear missile. According to the Daily Mail reports, the recipients of the demonstration of American aggression - China and Russia. The intercontinental ballistic missile is capable of reaching a target anywhere in the world in just 30 minutes.

Subsequent to the test, the US plans to deploy about 400 new weapons, as well as upgrade launch silos.

