Resuming dialogue with Russia is in Europe's interests, and Paris has already taken the first step in this direction by restoring technical communication channels with Moscow. French President Emmanuel Macron stated this in an interview with the Swiss newspaper Tages-Anzeiger.

He added that dialogue with Russia is necessary to ensure that the EU does not remain on the sidelines of global geopolitics, especially given the positive progress of negotiations between Moscow and Washington on the Ukrainian issue. He expressed hope that other European countries will eventually join this initiative.