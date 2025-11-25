Macron: EU to Decide on Use of Frozen Russian Assets in Coming Days

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/5d8e1218-a40f-453c-b196-62516d3f94ba/conversions/035ba990-8c5b-47de-ac9e-cbf04ef221a7-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/5d8e1218-a40f-453c-b196-62516d3f94ba/conversions/035ba990-8c5b-47de-ac9e-cbf04ef221a7-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/5d8e1218-a40f-453c-b196-62516d3f94ba/conversions/035ba990-8c5b-47de-ac9e-cbf04ef221a7-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/5d8e1218-a40f-453c-b196-62516d3f94ba/conversions/035ba990-8c5b-47de-ac9e-cbf04ef221a7-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Amid rapidly evolving events around Ukraine, Kiev's allies, the so-called coalition of the willing, held an emergency meeting, following which the parties agreed to establish a working group on security guarantees for the "independent" country.

Meanwhile, the British Prime Minister announced the imminent delivery of a new batch of air defense missiles to Kiev. He also called on his allies to commit to the possible deployment of a military contingent on Ukrainian territory.

Meanwhile, French President Macron stated that EU countries intend to decide in the coming days on the possible use of frozen Russian assets.