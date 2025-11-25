3.70 BYN
Macron: EU to Decide on Use of Frozen Russian Assets in Coming Days
Amid rapidly evolving events around Ukraine, Kiev's allies, the so-called coalition of the willing, held an emergency meeting, following which the parties agreed to establish a working group on security guarantees for the "independent" country.
Meanwhile, the British Prime Minister announced the imminent delivery of a new batch of air defense missiles to Kiev. He also called on his allies to commit to the possible deployment of a military contingent on Ukrainian territory.
Meanwhile, French President Macron stated that EU countries intend to decide in the coming days on the possible use of frozen Russian assets.
However, Belgium, where the bulk of the funds are located, has already made it clear that it will not participate in the theft. Brussels will not confiscate Russian assets and transfer them to Ukraine without European guarantees against lawsuits for the return of funds.