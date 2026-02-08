Madrid protests against legalization of migrants

A mass protest against plans to legalize the status of undocumented migrants took place in Madrid. Activists believe the Spanish government's decision will affect at least half a million people, a violation of democratic processes, will lead to insecurity in the country, exacerbate the housing crisis, and overburden public services.

"The legalization of migrants has happened before. This is not the first time Pedro Sánchez, during both of his terms, has by royal decree approved something that bypasses democratic processes and procedures. But it is they who must guarantee that such decisions are part of the will of the people," said a protester.