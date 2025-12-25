Relations between Caracas and Washington are increasingly strained. Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro accused the US government of disrespect and colonial policies.

According to the leader of the republic, the people of Venezuela have sufficient potential for independent development.

"In the cities, the US government is creating a virtual reality and trying to impose a model of colonial and slave-owning domination on Venezuela in order to steal its natural resources. This is impossible because there are people here who are rooted in their land, in communities, universities, and factories. The people have demonstrated sufficient capacity to lead our homeland along the right path," Nicolás Maduro noted.

Venezuela will be ready to seek ways to cooperate if the US ever wishes to speak with respect to Caracas, the president of the Latin American country stated.