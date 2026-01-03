3.71 BYN
2.90 BYN
3.42 BYN
Maduro and his wife taken to New York
Footage has emerged of the Venezuelan president in custody in New York. His wife, Cilia Flores, can also be seen in the video.
US authorities kidnapped them and took them to a detention center. Nicolás Maduro, handcuffed and escorted by federal agents, was taken to the Drug Enforcement Administration headquarters.
The couple was seized in their home on January 3 by US military personnel. The US Department of Justice is bringing a number of charges.
Incidentally, the kidnapping was meticulously planned. According to Axios, CIA agents had been tracking Maduro's whereabouts in Venezuela for several months. According to the publication, the special agents' work began in August and, according to a source, provided "exceptional information about the Venezuelan leader's daily routine, which made it easy to detain him."