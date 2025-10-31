The United States has formed an iron fist – a large group of ships and aircraft – on the approaches to Venezuela. The Americans are reportedly considering a possible strike in the Caribbean region in the near future.

Against this backdrop, Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro has appealed to Russia, China, and Iran for military assistance. This was reported by the Washington Post, citing internal US government documents. Maduro allegedly requested missiles, radars, and upgraded aircraft from Moscow. The Russian Foreign Ministry stated that Moscow expressed its readiness to respond to Venezuela's requests, taking into account potential threats.

Maria Zakharova, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson:

"We, of course, support the Venezuelan leadership in protecting national sovereignty, taking into account the dynamics of the international and regional situation. We are in contact with our partners and are prepared to continue to respond appropriately to their requests, taking into account existing and potential threats. We will also continue to work shoulder to shoulder, looking to the future calmly and confidently. We've been through a lot and are ready for anything."