Maduro Declares State of Emergency in Connection with Attack on Venezuela

Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro signed a decree declaring a state of emergency in connection with the attack on Venezuela. TASS reported this, citing the Venezuelan Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

It was also reported that Colombian President Gustavo Petro called for an urgent meeting of the UN and the Organization of American States (OAS) in response to the bombing of the Venezuelan capital: "The entire world is on alert: Venezuela has been attacked. The OAS and the UN must meet immediately."