Maduro denies drug trafficking charges

On January 5, Maduro and his wife appeared in federal court in New York on charges of illegally smuggling drugs into the United States. Both pleaded not guilty to all charges. Maduro also stated that he remains the president of Venezuela and a prisoner of war.

This was only an initial hearing. Bloomberg clarifies that the full trial will not begin until 2027. The judge ordered Nicolás Maduro to appear in court on March 17 for a hearing.