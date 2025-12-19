Maduro thanked Lukashenko for big support of Venezuela

At the initiative of the Venezuelan side, Belarusian Foreign Minister Maxim Ryzhenkov held a telephone conversation with Venezuelan Foreign Minister Iván Gil Pinto. The Belarusian Foreign Ministry's press service reported.

"The parties confirmed the friendly and open nature of the Belarusian-Venezuelan interstate dialogue and discussed the most pressing issues on the bilateral agenda," the Foreign Ministry reported.

Iván Gil Pinto briefed his Belarusian counterpart on the situation in the Caribbean and conveyed Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's gratitude to Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko for his comprehensive support of Caracas.