Maduro trial concluded in New York

The trial of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, has concluded in New York, TASS reports.

The hearing, which focused on setting the trial schedule, lasted approximately 20 minutes. The day before, the prosecutor's office, in agreement with the Venezuelan leader's defense, filed a motion with Judge Alvin Hellerstein proposing that the trial begin in June 2027. The judge set the hearing date for June 1, 2027.

Maduro and his wife were wearing prison garb and did not make statements to the court. Following the hearing, they are expected to be transferred to a Brooklyn prison, where they have been held since January 2026.

On January 3, the United States attacked civilian and military targets in Venezuela, capturing and deporting Maduro and his wife. On January 5, they appeared in federal court for the Southern District of New York. They are accused of involvement in drug trafficking. Maduro and his wife have pleaded not guilty. Delcy Rodriguez, the former executive vice president of the republic under Maduro, is acting head of state in Venezuela.