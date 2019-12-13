3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Maduro: “Attempt to organize fascist and counterrevolutionary coup d'état” carried out in Venezuela
An attempt to organize fascist and counterrevolutionary coup d'état” is being carried out in Venezuela. This was stated by Nicolas Maduro during the ceremony of handing over the mandate on the election of the President. The Venezuelan leader noted that the country has already gone through a similar situation in 2019, when Juan Guaido self-proclaimed himself the leader. Caracas recalls its diplomats from Argentina, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Panama, Peru, Uruguay and Chile, which did not recognize the results of the vote.
The thousands of demonstrators took to the streets of Caracas and other cities of the country, after the National Electoral Council announced the results of the presidential election. They burned police cars, blocked roads, pulled down statues of former President Hugo Chavez, tore down posters with the image of Maduro on the main streets.
The clashes with the police began. The police were forced to use tear gas. Streets leading to the presidential palace are blocked by armored vehicles. The buildings of the National Assembly and the National Electoral Commission are heavily guarded
President
All
It must be up to the mark - Lukashenko tells how presidential election should be held
Lukashenko confident in ability of Belarus and Russia's Tula region to reach $1 billion in trade
Investments should be made in areas where Belarus already has competencies - Lukashenko
Lukashenko expresses condolences to Serbia for victims of accident at Novi Sad railway station
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All