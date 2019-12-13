Maduro: “Attempt to organize fascist and counterrevolutionary coup d'état” carried out in Venezuela

An attempt to organize fascist and counterrevolutionary coup d'état” is being carried out in Venezuela. This was stated by Nicolas Maduro during the ceremony of handing over the mandate on the election of the President. The Venezuelan leader noted that the country has already gone through a similar situation in 2019, when Juan Guaido self-proclaimed himself the leader. Caracas recalls its diplomats from Argentina, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Panama, Peru, Uruguay and Chile, which did not recognize the results of the vote.

The thousands of demonstrators took to the streets of Caracas and other cities of the country, after the National Electoral Council announced the results of the presidential election. They burned police cars, blocked roads, pulled down statues of former President Hugo Chavez, tore down posters with the image of Maduro on the main streets.