IAEA announces start of consultations on protection zone around ZNPP

The IAEA announced that consultations on the creation of a safety exclusion zone around Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant have begun. This was reported by RIA Novosti.



The agency informed that the backup power line leading to the Zaporizhzhya NPP was restored on Saturday, which allowed the plant operator to shut down the last operating reactor of the ZNPP on Sunday morning.



IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi welcomes the news that power has been restored, but remains seriously concerned about the situation at ZNPP amid continued shelling. "There is an urgent need to establish a nuclear and physical security protection zone around ZNPP, and consultations have begun," the IAEA said on Twitter.



