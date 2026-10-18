Magyar suggests life imprisonment for Orbán over "call for a coup"

Hungarian Prime Minister Péter Magyar has suggested that former head of government Viktor Orbán could face life imprisonment, reports BELTA.

On his Facebook page, Magyar addressed remarks made by Orbán following a meeting with activists from the Fidesz – Hungarian Civic Alliance party in the town of Lakitelek. Magyar interpreted Orbán’s words as a call for a coup d'état, stating that Hungarian law provides for penalties of up to life imprisonment for such actions.

Previously, Orbán had declared that his party would not cooperate with the Magyar-led government, which he considers illegitimate and anti-democratic. In September, he announced an end to the period of relative calm regarding the policies of the ruling Tisza party, signaling a shift by the opposition toward active resistance.