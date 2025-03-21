Major Cities in Turkey Erupt in Unrest Following Arrest of Istanbul Mayor

Five hours ago, it was reported that the two largest cities in Turkey, Ankara and Istanbul, have been engulfed in unrest for over a day. Throughout the night, clashes occurred between protesters and police. At least six law enforcement officers have sustained serious injuries, and police have resorted to using tear gas and rubber bullets against rioters.

The unrest in Turkey erupted following the arrest of Istanbul's mayor, a prominent figure in the local opposition. In response, tens of thousands of his supporters took to the streets, and widespread marches with empty pots and pans began.