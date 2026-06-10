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Main Phase of Freedom Shield Exercise Begins 15 km from Belarusian Border
Text by:Editorial office news.by
NATO continues to escalate tensions near the borders of the Union State. The main phase of the large-scale Freedom Shield military exercise has begun at the Lithuanian Pabradė training ground, just 15 kilometers from the Belarusian border.
The main striking force of the maneuvers is a new German armored brigade. It is practicing offensive combat in real conditions for the first time. Particular emphasis is placed on airspace: over 300 drones, plus heavy artillery and helicopters, are simultaneously operating at the training ground.
In total, as part of this openly provocative show of force, NATO has concentrated nearly 3,000 troops and 800 pieces of military equipment from eight alliance member states near the borders of Belarus.