Main Phase of Freedom Shield Exercise Begins 15 km from Belarusian Border

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/f952e2c0-6841-4ed9-8f21-6fbdff959268/conversions/276e0bf3-973e-40d1-b640-e0a8dd64c57a-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/f952e2c0-6841-4ed9-8f21-6fbdff959268/conversions/276e0bf3-973e-40d1-b640-e0a8dd64c57a-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/f952e2c0-6841-4ed9-8f21-6fbdff959268/conversions/276e0bf3-973e-40d1-b640-e0a8dd64c57a-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/f952e2c0-6841-4ed9-8f21-6fbdff959268/conversions/276e0bf3-973e-40d1-b640-e0a8dd64c57a-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

NATO continues to escalate tensions near the borders of the Union State. The main phase of the large-scale Freedom Shield military exercise has begun at the Lithuanian Pabradė training ground, just 15 kilometers from the Belarusian border.

The main striking force of the maneuvers is a new German armored brigade. It is practicing offensive combat in real conditions for the first time. Particular emphasis is placed on airspace: over 300 drones, plus heavy artillery and helicopters, are simultaneously operating at the training ground.