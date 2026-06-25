A major scandal in the EU, and von der Leyen is once again facing criminal charges... An investigation has been launched into Madame Ursula's secret negotiations with Macron, Merz, and Zelenskyy to develop a unified approach to dealing with Trump. This constitutes "secret diplomacy" and a violation of EU law.

Let me clarify: to conduct such negotiations, the EU leadership must be granted the appropriate authority. Von der Leyen, however, is acting as if her authority is unlimited. Ursula has already had her share of correspondence scandals. For example, she conducted suspicious negotiations regarding the procurement of COVID-19 vaccines. That incident was deemed corrupt, but was never investigated. The criminal case was simply closed.