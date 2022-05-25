The myths of the U.S. administration's military operation in Ukraine are also crumbling. Pumping Kiev with weapons does nothing to help the West. A retired colonel Douglas Macgregor dispelled the White House's rhetoric about the Russian army's incapacity. The military officer noted that Moscow will continue to act cautiously to avoid civilian casualties.



Douglas McGregor, a retired U.S. Army colonel:

We are in the final phase of this conflict. Ukrainian troops in the Donbass are immobilized. They don't have enough water, they don't have a possibility of medical evacuation. They only have enough ammunition to last a few more weeks. The Ukrainians are effectively surrounded. Russia will act carefully to avoid civilian casualties, but it will destroy these Ukrainian units. When all these myths about the incapability of the Russian army and the victoriousness of the Ukrainian army finally collapse, the United States will find itself in a difficult situation.



