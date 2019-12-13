3.43 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Macron confirms intention to send troops to Ukraine
The French President reiterated his desire to send his soldiers to Ukraine. In an interview with the Economist, Macron commented: this will happen at the request of the "non-independent" in the event of a breakthrough of the front line by the Russian military. But he emphasized that so far no such requests have come from the Kiev regime.
This statement has already been condemned by the leader of the party "Patriots" Florian Philippot: "A new attack of NATO madness from the fool Macron, who just announced that he can again send ground troops against Russia!"
Recall, in late February, Macron already admitted the possibility of sending Western ground troops to the territory of Ukraine.
President
All
Lukashenko expresses condolences to Serbia for victims of accident at Novi Sad railway station
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
What Lukashenko replied to US official on intimidation in correspondence
Politics
All
Society
All
Alexander Lukashenko tells what can help ease tensions in the world
Szijjarto: I believe that Eurasian cooperation is a condition for victory
Belarusian-Latvian border: hundreds of trucks forced to idle to enter the European Union
Trenin: If a country is not going to give up, then sanctions make it stronger
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All