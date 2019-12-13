Macron warns of threat of "impoverishment" of Europe because of US actions

Europe must demonstrate that it is not a vassal of the United States of America. This was stated by French leader Emmanuel Macron during a speech at the Sorbonne, dedicated to the future of Europe, reports TASS.

"We need to build a Europe that would be able to show that it is not a vassal of the United States and is able to talk to everyone," the French President said. He emphasized that Europe should have the ability to negotiate with all states "not only on economic topics, but also on strategic partnership."

The French President warned of the threat of "impoverishment" of Europe, including because of the US actions on world markets. He drew attention to "excessive subsidy games" and cited the passage of a law in the United States to reduce inflation, which helped attract European businesses to the United States. "Economically, our model as it stands is no longer sustainable. We want to have everything, but it is no longer consistent with reality," he pointed out. - Impoverishment is dramatic for a continent like ours, which also has the most demanding social model." In this regard, he said it was necessary to "rethink the growth model" of the EU.