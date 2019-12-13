3.39 RUB
Macron accused of social cleansing and hiding poverty
Macron is conducting "social cleansing" before the Olympics to hide the poverty of the French capital. So, he has already sent special forces to remove the homeless camps on the banks of the Seine, writes the British "Daily Mail".
One of the migrants said that they are all now living in fear because "the authorities do not want them here." The main goal is to get the tents and sleeping bags out of Paris before foreign delegations arrive. Those who were kicked out of the camp outside City Hall were taken 400 kilometers away from the city.
