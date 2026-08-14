The United States is living through a deep internal fracture that now touches nearly every part of national life — politics, the economy, social norms, and culture.

“The fault line is everywhere,” says Malek Dudakov, a Russian political scientist specializing in American affairs. “Look at any of the culture wars tearing the country apart: guns, abortion, sexual deviations, domestic policy, foreign policy, the social sphere, the economy — all of it.”

Wherever you turn, the split shows itself. And more often than not, it runs straight through families, just as it does in any civil war.

“America is essentially stuck in a cold civil war,” Dudakov continues. “It is still contained by institutions and by the sheer inertia of the country’s development. But sooner or later that momentum may no longer be enough. Then everything could slide into major bloodshed. Unfortunately, for the United States, that possibility cannot be ruled out.”