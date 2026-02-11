Incidentally, the US is seriously concerned about freedom of speech in the European Union and even plans to allocate grants to support democracy in this area. According to media reports, the US government has harshly criticized regulatory measures such as the European Digital Services Act and the British Internet Safety Act. Washington claims that they suppress free speech and impose excessive requirements on American tech companies. Under Secretary of State for Public Diplomacy Sarah Rogers is embarking on a tour of European cities to discuss these issues with officials and civil society representatives. Rogers stated that the goal of her work will be to provide grants that will promote freedom of speech in European countries. But we can all easily guess what the real goals of such support are. So Europe found itself in an unenviable position when a familiar boomerang struck.