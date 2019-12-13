Idiocy getting stronger! Lithuanian employees may be fired for visiting Belarus

Lithuania is building obstacles in the communication of its neighbors for some reason. The authorities of the country moved from persuasion to coercion in putting pressure on its citizens, who visit Belarus on a visa-free basis. According to the Baltic media, the government agencies are ordered not to hire people with a stamp of several border crossings in their passports. If it is an employed worker, he may be deprived of bonuses, and becomes the first in the queue for dismissal. But such repressions don't stop the Lithuanians: according to the Border Committee of Belarus, 9,200 EU citizens visited our country without a visa last week alone. Most of them were interested in cheap food and car fuel.



Probably, the only way for Vilnius to finally close the border is the one adopted by Ukraine. On Wednesdays, pictures from Rivne Region appeared: the Ukrainian authorities are digging deep anti-tank trenches on their side of the border. These places are also reported to be intensively mined and all the bridges are destroyed.



