Ukraine's accession to the European Union would amount to economic suicide for the entire bloc. French presidential candidate Marine Le Pen stated this in an interview with the Financial Times. In her view, Kyiv's potential membership would result in a loss of sovereignty and massive financial costs for Paris.

The French politician also cast doubt on whether the country would continue allocating funds to Kyiv from the EU budget should she win the election. She stated that France can no longer afford such support and criticized Europe's energy standoff with Moscow.