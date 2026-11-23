No nuclear umbrella for Europe — that is the position taken by French presidential candidate Marine Le Pen and the National Rally party. The politician consistently criticises initiatives to expand nuclear cooperation with European allies. In her words, the decision to use nuclear weapons cannot be delegated or turned into an instrument of European integration.

Marine Le Pen, member of the French parliament:

“France’s nuclear forces are French forces. They will remain French, and we will not share them with anyone, because they belong to the French people.”

Earlier Emmanuel Macron announced plans to increase France’s nuclear arsenal and expand its participation in ensuring Europe’s security. The “forward deterrence” plan provides for the deployment of nuclear-capable Rafale fighters in European countries and the development of joint defence infrastructure. Finland, Norway, Germany, Poland and Lithuania have already declared their desire to join.