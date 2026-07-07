Marine Le Pen to be eligible to run for French president in 2027

Marine Le Pen, leader of the National Rally parliamentary group (RN), will be eligible to run for French President in 2027. Her sentence in the case of embezzlement of European Parliament funds has been reduced.

As a reminder, in 2025, Le Pen was sentenced to a five-year ban on participating in elections and four years of restricted freedom. She was found guilty of creating a system that allowed her party's employees to be paid for their services using European funds.

On July 7, an appeals court reduced Le Pen's sentence to three years. The court also reduced the period of her ban from participating in elections to 15 months. This will allow her to run for President of France in the next election campaign.

Photo: RIA Novosti