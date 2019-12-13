M. Zakharova: Russia calls on Western countries to lift anti-Belarusian sanctions

The Russian Foreign Ministry calls on the Polish authorities to stop using force against migrants on the border with Belarus. The measures taken by the Polish side do not contribute to solving the humanitarian crisis, but, on the contrary, exacerbate it. This was stated by official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova. In addition, Russia considers the anti-Belarusian sanctions imposed by the West illegal.

Maria Zakharova believes that the results of the investigation by the ICAO need to be revealed to justify the sanctions. The guilty verdict was rendered even before the West had any grounds for it. Belavia extended the suspension of flights to a number of cities in Europe and Ukraine until December 14 due to the bans on the use of airspace.