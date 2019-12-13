Maria Zakharova: Ukraine de facto allowed itself to be seized



While Poles complain about the unmanageable flow of Ukrainian refugees, President Zelensky submitted a highly controversial bill to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine: to grant Poles in Ukraine the equal rights with Ukrainian citizens. If the bill is adopted, Poles will be able to be elected to Ukrainian government structures and will have access to state secrets. Additionally, Polish police will be entered the territory of Ukraine to maintain order. Polish President Duda willingly promised to introduce a similar bill in the Polish Parliament. Experts rightly note that such legal innovations are a legal basis for occupation and annexation. Does Zelensky realize how the patrolling of Ukrainian cities by nationalist Polish policemen will fireback? Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated, that by asserting the exclusive rights of Polish citizens, Kiev, is transferring their rights to their territories and thus de facto allowing them to be seized.



