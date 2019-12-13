PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
“Peace march” ahead of European Parliament elections held in Hungary

Calls for peace have been persistent in Budapest. Ahead of the European Union elections, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has called on the West to stop providing military support to the Kiev regime.

Viktor Orban, Hungarian Prime Minister:

We will not leave our homes by going to the east for the third time. We will not go to the Russian front again, we have already been there. We have nothing to do there. We say no to a plan that is driven by money. Money that is being made on the Ukrainian conflict. It's all planned by the world powers. Refusing peace means a death contract for Kiev. Do we want to give Hungarian blood to Ukraine? No, we don't.

Viktor Orbán is sure: if it is possible to create a stable majority in the European Parliament of those who are against the realization of NATO's dangerous plans, the war in eastern Europe will be stopped.

