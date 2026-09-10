Martial Law Zone Expanded: Ukraine Tightens Border Controls

The Ukrainian Cabinet has introduced a special border regime along its frontier with Belarus and Russia, according to a statement from the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, reported by BELTA via their Telegram channel.

Under the new measures, a one-kilometer-wide strip along the state border with both Belarus and Russia is designated as a restricted zone during the period of martial law. The government’s order stipulates that within this zone, free movement, residence, access, and activities not related to military operations, defense, or border protection are prohibited.

Justification and Context

The Ukrainian authorities cite the need to address urgent security concerns and to bolster the country’s defensive capabilities as primary reasons for implementing these restrictions. The move reflects ongoing tensions and security challenges along Ukraine’s eastern and northern borders amid the current geopolitical climate.