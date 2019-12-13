3.41 RUB
3.36 USD
3.54 EUR
EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Cars with Russian license plates no longer allowed into Poland
Warsaw has come to the decision to prohibit the entry of cars with Russian license plates into the country. Such a measure came into force today. The head of the Ministry of internal Affairs of Poland said that the ban applies to commercial, as well as private transportation regardless of the citizenship of the owner of the car. Earlier, Finland, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania had already introduced such measures.
President
All
Politics
All
Society
All
Belarus supplies food, technology, trains and develops personnel for African continent
Belarusian Foreign Minister proposed modern ways to solve migration crisis in European Union
Volfovich: Belarus demonstrates initiative to solve problem of illegal migration
Minsk to host international conference on migration
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All