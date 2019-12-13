EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Cars with Russian license plates no longer allowed into Poland

Warsaw has come to the decision to prohibit the entry of cars with Russian license plates into the country. Such a measure came into force today. The head of the Ministry of internal Affairs of Poland said that the ban applies to commercial, as well as private transportation regardless of the citizenship of the owner of the car. Earlier, Finland, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania had already introduced such measures.

