Musk: United States became a refuge for criminals from around the world
The tense situation and on the borders of Texas continues. The Governor of the state is in favor of the most stringent measures to curb illegal migration. This topic worries not only politicians.
The US has become a refuge for the most dangerous criminals from around the world. This was stated by Elon Musk. The main reason he calls the migration policy of the American authorities, namely the possibility to cross the southern border, get rid of passports and ask for "asylum".
By the way, the businessman has previously criticized the administration of President Biden for supporting illegal migration, claiming that instead of protecting the borders, politicians have "rolled out the red carpet".
