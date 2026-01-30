Mass demonstrations against immigration agency policies took place in Los Angeles

Thousands of Los Angeles residents took to the streets to protest the Trump administration's immigration policies. During the day, demonstrators first gathered in front of City Hall and then marched to the detention center, attempting to storm it. Federal agents began pushing back the activists, using chemical agents.

The demonstrators are demanding that federal immigration agents leave their neighborhoods. Organizers also called for a nationwide strike, refusing to work, school, or shop to increase pressure on the authorities.

The actions of US immigration agents sparked the widespread outrage. On January 7, they shot and killed a woman in Minneapolis, and on January 24, they killed a man in the same city. Now, America is being rocked by mass protests.