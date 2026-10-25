Mass protests against deportations take place at German airports

Hundreds of people have staged protests against deportations at several airports across Germany, reports RIA Novosti, citing the DPA news agency.

According to the agency, demonstrators at various German airports voiced their opposition to the expulsion of individuals whose asylum applications were denied, as well as to their detention prior to deportation and the construction of facilities intended for processing such expulsions.

"Approximately 400 people took part in protests in Leipzig, about 300 in Frankfurt am Main, and around 150 at Berlin Brandenburg Airport," the agency stated.

Police reported that roughly 50 people each protested at Cologne Bonn Airport and Düsseldorf Airport. It was noted that, at Leipzig Airport, demonstrators specifically opposed the use of charter flights for deportations to Afghanistan.

In August, Die Welt reported that, despite a government-led campaign to increase deportations, the number of foreign nationals expelled during the first half of 2026 had fallen significantly compared to the same period in 2025.