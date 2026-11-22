Tens of thousands of people took to the streets of the Portuguese capital yesterday. Undeterred even by torrential rain, the demonstrators protested against a sharp decline in living standards and the government’s indifference toward social issues.

The protest in Lisbon was organized by the country’s largest trade union; wages are failing to keep pace with inflation, and housing prices are rising so rapidly that homes have become unaffordable for hundreds of thousands of Portuguese citizens. The situation is further exacerbated by a steep hike in fuel prices, which has triggered an immediate increase in the cost of all goods, including food.

Many in Portugal had pinned their hopes on parliament, but the legislature is now preparing to pass what trade unions describe as the most anti-people budget in decades.

On November 24—the day the final vote is expected—a nationwide strike is set to sweep across Portugal, with political parties and trade unions calling for millions of people to take to the streets.