Mass rallies took place in Iran in support of government

The mass rally held in Tehran on January 12 thwarted the plans of Iran's enemies and demonstrated national resolve to defend the country's integrity. The President of the Islamic Republic announced this in a televised address to the nation.

Masoud Pezeshkian said that the unprecedented scale of the rally confirmed the vigilance and responsibility of citizens.

The head of state thanked the participants of the rally, which, according to the Fars news agency, attracted approximately 3 million people. Pezeshkian himself joined the ranks of the demonstrators.

Pro-government rallies also took place in other cities, supported by citizens tired of the street violence of recent weeks.