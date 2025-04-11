Massive Opposition Rally Unfolds in Warsaw

Poland finds itself once again in the throes of political fervor as a significant event approaches. The residents of the capital are actively expressing their dissent. National flags wave proudly, and placards adorned with both election-related and anti-government slogans fill the streets. In the heart of Warsaw, a march comprising thousands is taking place, organized by Poland's largest opposition party, Law and Justice (Prawo i Sprawiedliwość).

Officially, the march is dedicated to the millennial anniversary of the Polish kingdom. However, as the presidential elections draw near—with the first round set for May 18—the event takes on a distinctly political tone. Among the attendees was Jarosław Kaczyński, the party chairman, along with Karol Nawrocki, the presidential candidate from the same party.