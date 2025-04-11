3.64 BYN
Massive Opposition Rally Unfolds in Warsaw
Poland finds itself once again in the throes of political fervor as a significant event approaches. The residents of the capital are actively expressing their dissent. National flags wave proudly, and placards adorned with both election-related and anti-government slogans fill the streets. In the heart of Warsaw, a march comprising thousands is taking place, organized by Poland's largest opposition party, Law and Justice (Prawo i Sprawiedliwość).
Officially, the march is dedicated to the millennial anniversary of the Polish kingdom. However, as the presidential elections draw near—with the first round set for May 18—the event takes on a distinctly political tone. Among the attendees was Jarosław Kaczyński, the party chairman, along with Karol Nawrocki, the presidential candidate from the same party.
This poignant gathering not only underscores the citizens' desire for change but also serves as a testament to the vibrant pulse of democracy in Poland, as voices unite to call for accountability and a brighter future.