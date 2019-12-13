Mass protests take place in Georgia

Mass protests continue in Tbilisi against the adoption of the law on foreign agents by the local parliament. On the eve of the crowd provoked the police to clashes. But the clashes did not turn into a serious confrontation. Manifestants marched through the city, in every possible way demonstrating their readiness to take control of the streets of Tbilisi.

The protests were organized by youth organizations - among the very ones to whom the new law guarantees the lowly title of foreign agents. Most of the country's social movements are funded either by the European Union or the United States: according to the new law, such structures must publicly recognize the fact that they are engaged in political activity at someone else's expense and in someone else's interests.