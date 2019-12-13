Mass protests in Israel

In Tel Aviv, 150 thousand Israelis came out on an anti-government demonstration. The rally became the most massive in the country for 8 months. The participants of the action, as well as dozens of previous ones, demanded a deal on the immediate release of hostages and the holding of early elections in the country. The peaceful march was replaced by clashes with police. Demonstrators were dispersed by mounted troops, while activists in turn blocked roads and burned fires on the roadway. Similar rallies were held in 70 locations across the country.