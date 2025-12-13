3.70 BYN
Maxim Ryzhenkov Added to Ukrainian Myrotvorets Database
Belarusian Foreign Minister Maxim Ryzhenkov has been added to the Ukrainian Myrotvorets website, sputnik.by reports, citing RIA Novosti.
The website claims that Ryzhenkov allegedly "encroached on the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine." However, his "offenses" only include serving as the head of the Belarusian Basketball Federation.
The website Myrotvorets publishes the personal information of media representatives, militia members from the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics, and other individuals. Some of them have received threats.
This database also includes information on a number of Russian cultural figures and citizens of various countries. Furthermore, the website "distinguished itself" by including Russian children. In October, it reported on six two-year-olds and nineteen three-year-olds. It stated that they "deliberately violated" the Ukrainian state border.