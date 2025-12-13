Maxim Ryzhenkov Added to Ukrainian Myrotvorets Database

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/873ed3b4-a649-4b28-a118-f0bc0bcd7514/conversions/f7ad6f69-427c-401c-9649-b1b2a8c9f4e8-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/873ed3b4-a649-4b28-a118-f0bc0bcd7514/conversions/f7ad6f69-427c-401c-9649-b1b2a8c9f4e8-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/873ed3b4-a649-4b28-a118-f0bc0bcd7514/conversions/f7ad6f69-427c-401c-9649-b1b2a8c9f4e8-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/873ed3b4-a649-4b28-a118-f0bc0bcd7514/conversions/f7ad6f69-427c-401c-9649-b1b2a8c9f4e8-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Belarusian Foreign Minister Maxim Ryzhenkov has been added to the Ukrainian Myrotvorets website, sputnik.by reports, citing RIA Novosti.

The website claims that Ryzhenkov allegedly "encroached on the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine." However, his "offenses" only include serving as the head of the Belarusian Basketball Federation.

The website Myrotvorets publishes the personal information of media representatives, militia members from the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics, and other individuals. Some of them have received threats.