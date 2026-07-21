According to Alexander Kargin, an expert on the Asian and American studies, the country's policy will not change significantly with the arrival of the new British Prime Minister Andy Burnham.

"I don't think he will change anything significantly. That is, he will continue Starmer's policies in terms of foreign policy," the expert opined. "And if we're talking about domestic policy, he's very left-wing, so Britons should expect tax increases. Life in Britain will become even worse. Plus, immigration policy will likely become even more unbalanced."

Kargin noted that deportation of illegal immigrants who have committed crimes is currently extremely rare in the UK. Deportation of such an individual requires exceptional circumstances.

Under the new Prime Minister, he said, the situation will worsen, and consequently, it will provoke a negative reaction from the local population. "There will be conflicts, there will be confrontation, there will be all sorts of street unrest. Britain will be torn apart by contradictions. I fully admit that if the current state of affairs in Foggy Albion continues, it could eventually lead to civil war," Kargin concluded.